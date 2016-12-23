Deal between BJP-AAP led to Jung's ouster, alleges Congress
By
| Friday, December 23, 2016 - 17:38
First Published |
Najeeb Jung, Former Lt Governor, Congress, Congress Allegation, AAP, Congress, BJP

Congress alleged that a deal between BJP and AAP led to the ouster of the former Lt Governor.

New Delhi: The Congress alleged on Friday that a deal was struck between BJP and AAP to oust Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung as both were against the release of the Shunglu Committee report, which would have benefited the Congress in the upcoming Punjab and Goa assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken claimed that Jung stepped down since he was not allowed to release the report.

"There were serious allegations of irregularities in over 200 files related to the Delhi government. There was pressure on the LG not to make the report public. He was going to release it on Monday. Since he was stopped from making the report public, he chose to resign," he said.

Maken added that the report was submitted to the Lt Governor on November 27, but it was not made public even after three weeks.

Jung had formed the three-member committee, headed by former Comptroller and Auditor General V.K. Shunglu to look into 400-odd files pertaining to decisions taken by the AAP government of Delhi.

 

Tags:
Najeeb Jung, Former Lt Governor, Congress, Congress Allegation, AAP, BJP
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 