Ten metro stations to become cashless from New year

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will make 10 of its stations, across various sections of its network, go completely cashless from January 1, 2017 by opting digital payment app Paytm for token purchase and smart card recharge, it was announced on Friday.

The commuters at these these stations will be required to scan the QR code at the station with Paytm app on their mobile phones. This will send a message to the token vendor or the customer care operator, who will then issue the token or recharge the card with the desired amount, said the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement.

The 10 metro stations which have been chosen, are done so because of certain prominent factors, namely, major footfall of smart-card holders there (at least 70 per cent) and adequate mobile connectivity.

They are Rohini East and Rohini West on the Red Line; M.G. Road Station on Yellow Line; Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Nirman Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Janakpuri West, and Noida Sector-15 on Blue Line; and Nehru Place and Kailash Colony on Violet Line.

Refunds, if sought by any customer, will also be done through Paytm accounts instead of cash and users will receive the refunded amount within four days in their Paytm wallet.

For exigencies though, at least one counter with cash option will remain open on these stations initially, the DMRC added.