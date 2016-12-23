Ratan Tata says attacks on him and Tata Group unsubstantiated and very painful

New Delhi: Hours after industrialist Nusli Wadia filed a criminal defamation suit against Tata Sons, the company’s interim chairman Ratan Tata said that most attacks on him and the Tata Group are unsubstantiated and very painful.

“Over the last 2 months there has been a definite move to damage my personal reputation and the reputation of the Tata group,” Ratan Tata said.

He also expressed his hope that truth will prevail, whatever the process may be, however painful it may be.

Wadia was removed as an Independent Director of Tata Motors filed the criminal defamation suit a week after he filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 3,000 crore as damages from Tata companies.

An extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) was convened on Friday to take shareholders' approval for the removal of Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Independent Director Wadia from its Board of Directors.