Russia can surpass US anti-missile shield, says Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's nuclear offensive means are capable of surpassing the anti-missile shield that the United States deploys throughout the world, including the European borders of Russia.

Speaking in his annual press conference on Friday, Putin said he has decided to look to modernise its offensive systems in response to the US decision to deploy a missile defense system, Efe reports.

"We've made progress in improving our nuclear triad systems and this system is much more effective than the US missile defence system," he said.

"We act, let me stress, in full accordance with all our agreements," he added.

At the same time, the Russian leader ruled out entering an arms race with the West so as not to spend resources that Russia does not have.