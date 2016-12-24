Tamil Nadu: Woman police constable injured in acid attack at Tiruppattur

Vellore: In a tragic incident, a 29-year-old woman police constable suffered an acid attack at Tiruppattur in Vellore district, Chennai.

The police constable identified as Lavanya was on her way to home from work when some unidentified people threw acid on her.

After having an issue with her husband, Lavanya had been living with her parents with her two children.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Friday.

Lavanya was soon rushed to the Christian Medical College hospital in Vellore for the treatment.

A woman rights activist, Brinda Adige, on Saturday condemned the incident saying that women are unsafe in India.

While speaking to a news agency, Brinda Adige said, "Women are not safe in India, no matter, which profession they may be, and a woman who is a police officer is not safe from her own family, forget about others".

"The accused, the perpetrators get away so easily because they know nothing is going to be done to them, no cases are going to be booked on them, and even if a case is booked nothing happens to them, because the judiciary is very slow. It is cumbersome and tedious procedure and process," Brinda added.