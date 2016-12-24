PM Modi to lay foundation stone for 'all-weather road' in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in the hill state of Uttarakhand on December 27, a official statement said on Friday. will be arriving in the hill state of Uttarakhand on December 27, a official statement said on Friday.

Following the confirmation of the visit from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), security arrangements are being beefed up.

Soon after his arrival at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport, Modi will head to an event where he will lay the foundation stone for the "all-weather road" for the 'Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna'.

He will also address a public rally at the city's Parade ground.

The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, making journey to these centres safer, faster and more convenient, said he statement.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, said state Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) president Ajay Bhatt.

According to the statement, the Chardham project includes developing 900 km of national highways in Uttarakhand at a total cost of Rs 12,000 crore and work for 17 projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have already been sanctioned and tendered.

"The entire length of the highways will be two-laned with paved shoulder and with a minimum width of 10 metres. There will be tunnels, bypasses, bridges, subways and viaducts to prevent traffic bottlenecks," said the statement.

"A team of experts have been engaged to identify zones prone to landslides, and environment friendly techniques are being incorporated in the design to make these zones safer."

According to the statement, wayside amenities and public facilities will be constructed all along the Chardham route, including parking spaces and helipad for emergency evacuation.