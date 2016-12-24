PM Modi to lay foundation stones for Shivaji Memorial, Metro projects in Mumbai today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stones for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial and Metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune.

According to reports, all security arrangements are in full swing ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Mumbai today. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stones for two new Metro lines, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Kalanagar flyover.

Aimed at reducing congestion in suburban trains, among the two new Metro routes, one will be having a stretch of 23 km between DN Nagar to Mankhurd corridor and the other will be of 32 km linking the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor.

Speaking about the greatness Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi's ahead of his visit to Mumbai today, tweeted:

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a torchbearer of courage, bravery & good governance. #ShivSmarak is a fitting tribute to him & his greatness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2016

Mumbai: Preparations underway for PM Narendra Modi's arrival; will lay foundation stone of #ShivajiMemorial and other projects pic.twitter.com/wTelgaySjM — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

Meanwhile, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project will ease connectivity between South Mumbai and main land and will help develop parts of Raigad District.

Apart from laying the foundation stones for upcoming projects in the states, Prime Minister Modi will also perform 'bhoomi poojan' for Shivaji statue in Mumbai.

The Prime Minister will also be visiting Uttarakhand, to lay the foundation stone for Modi the 'all-weather road' for the 'Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna'. The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas - Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, making journey to these centres safer, faster and more convenient, said he statement.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt.

Apart from laying the foundation stones for upcoming projects in the state, PM Modi will also address a public rally at the city's Parade ground.

(With inputs from IANS)