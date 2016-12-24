PM Modi to lay foundation stones for Shivaji Memorial, Metro projects in Mumbai today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will lay the foundation stones for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial and Metro rail projects in Mumbai and Pune.
According to reports, all security arrangements are in full swing ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Mumbai today. PM Modi will be laying the foundation stones for two new Metro lines, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Kalanagar flyover.
Aimed at reducing congestion in suburban trains, among the two new Metro routes, one will be having a stretch of 23 km between DN Nagar to Mankhurd corridor and the other will be of 32 km linking the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor.
Speaking about the greatness Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi's ahead of his visit to Mumbai today, tweeted:
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a torchbearer of courage, bravery & good governance. #ShivSmarak is a fitting tribute to him & his greatness.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2016
Mumbai: Preparations underway for PM Narendra Modi's arrival; will lay foundation stone of #ShivajiMemorial and other projects pic.twitter.com/wTelgaySjM
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016
Meanwhile, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project will ease connectivity between South Mumbai and main land and will help develop parts of Raigad District.
Apart from laying the foundation stones for upcoming projects in the states, Prime Minister Modi will also perform 'bhoomi poojan' for Shivaji statue in Mumbai.
