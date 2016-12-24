Minors scarred for life! Students punished for uttering Malayalam word in class

New Delhi: Two Class 5 students of Campion School, Edappally, Kochi, Kerala were reportedly forced to write, "I will not speak Malayalam" 50 times on Thursday.
 
The incident took place after a boy said 'ayyo' when he almost stumbled over his chair, to which the boy sitting next to him responded by asking 'Enthada'(what happened).  After which the teacher present in class directed both the students to write the imposition 50 times.
 
 
The incident was later confirmed by the parents of the students.
 
When asked about the incident, Kerala CBSE School Managements Association president TPM Ibrahim Khan said that he did not have any information about the incident.
 
Khan further added, "Students are allowed to speak Malayalam in Malayalam class.  English is made mandatory in an effort to enhance the communication skills of students. Anyway, it is hard to believe that the students were punished for uttering the word 'ayyo'".
 
