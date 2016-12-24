Mumbai: 5 rescued, 3 missing after boat capsizes in Powai lake
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 09:58
New Delhi: At least 5 people were rescued after a boat capsized in Mumbai's Powai lake on Friday night.

According to reports, the incident happened around 11 pm when a boat with eight people capsized in the lake. Meanwhile, the rescue operation by the concerned authorities is still underway as 3 more people are said to be missing. The rescued tourists were provided with medical assistance.  

Earlier in a similar incident on December 10, at least 4 persons including a child were killed and seven others went missing after a boat carrying at least 29 passengers capsized in Chilika lagoon in Odisha's Ganjam district.
 
 
Ganjam Collector Prem Chandra Choudhury said 4 persons died in the incident while the rescue operation was on to trace the other seven persons.
 
(More details awaited ... )             
 
