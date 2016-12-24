52 trains delayed, 1 cancelled due to fog
New Delhi: Fifty-two trains were delayed and one other was cancelled on Saturday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.
 
According to the Northern Railway official, Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express delayed by 14 hours, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar was running over 13 hours behind schedule, Sikkim Mahananda Express and Udyan Abha Toofan Express were over 12 hours late.
 
 
The official also said that at least 5 trains were rescheduled.
 
Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected on Saturday.
 
