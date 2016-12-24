After I-T raids, sacked Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao hospitalised

New Delhi: Sacked Tamil Nadu chief secretary Rama Mohana Rao, whose properties were raided by the Income Tax (I-T) officials, was on Saturday admitted in Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) hospital. The sacked Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu was rushed to the private hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and stress.

On Friday, Rama Mohana Rao's son, Vivek, was summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials for interrogation. As per reports, Rao was the second person who was to be interrogated by the CBI after Vivek.

The date of Rao's interrogation might get postponed after the recent development.

The IT department recently seized 177 kg of gold and cash totalling Rs.96 crore in old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes and Rs.34 crore in new currency by raiding Rao's residence, office and 11 other locations.

Ironically, Rao held the additional charge of Vigilance Commissioner and the Commissioner for Administrative Reforms.

As per sources, the searches of Rao's residence and office were linked to earlier I-T raids on the residence of businessmen J Shekhar Reddy, Srinivasalu and Prem.