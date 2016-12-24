Haryana: Robbers loot Rs 37 lakh from Canara Bank in Bhiwani
By
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 11:45
First Published |
Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, robbery in bank, bank robbery, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Haryana

The robbery happened late night where out of the total looted money, Rs 10.5 lakh were in newly issued currency.

Bhiwani: In an audacious bid, robbers in Bhiwani executed a burglary of Rs 37 lakh from the Birhi Kalan branch of the state-owned Canara Bank.

The robbery happened late night where out of the total looted money, Rs 10.5 lakh were in newly issued currency.

Police is probing the matter.

Also Read: Robbers loot over Rs 1 cr from OBC branch

Earlier in late November, a similar incident happened when robbers looted Rs 1 crore from Oriental Bank of Commerce’s branch in Sonipat, Haryana.

(Further details awaited...)

 

 

Tags:
Canara Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, robbery in bank, bank robbery, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Haryana
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 