Haryana: Robbers loot Rs 37 lakh from Canara Bank in Bhiwani

Bhiwani: In an audacious bid, robbers in Bhiwani executed a burglary of Rs 37 lakh from the Birhi Kalan branch of the state-owned Canara Bank.

The robbery happened late night where out of the total looted money, Rs 10.5 lakh were in newly issued currency.

Police is probing the matter.

Also Read: Robbers loot over Rs 1 cr from OBC branch

Earlier in late November, a similar incident happened when robbers looted Rs 1 crore from Oriental Bank of Commerce’s branch in Sonipat, Haryana.

(Further details awaited...)