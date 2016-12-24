Mamata Banerjee evokes 'Gabbar Singh' in a jibe on demonetisation

Kolkata: Once again hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his government’s demonetisation move, Bengal CM Once again hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his government’s demonetisation move, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that a lot of people have lost their livelihood.

The Bengal Chief Minister compared Income Tax (I-T) officials with the ‘Gabbar Singh’ (A negative character from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’) and said, “Suddenly Gabbar Singh may turn up, this is the state of the nation.”

“People cannot celebrate; they are sacred now. They only fear that I-T officials may turn up,” Mamata added.

Hitting back at Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party’s ( BJP ) spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said, “She (Mamata) loves to dream that PM Modi or the Central government want to throw her out or want to kill her by making her aircraft crash, through a Army coup or by using paramilitary forces which are shielding I-T officials during raids. But the reality is that she is unnerved and has become rattled after demonetisation.

This is not the first time when Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the Prime Minister post the demonetisation. On December 22, the West Bengal Chief Minister had said that her Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hit the streets from January 1 with the slogan "Modi hatao, desh bachao (remove Modi, save country)".

"This is the only slogan of the day. We will be on the streets from January 1 holding meetings across the state with this slogan.”

"The country is not at all safe in the hands of someone who got initiited into politics through communal riots," she said, in an indirect reference to the Gujarat riots of 2002 when Modi was the state Chief Minister.