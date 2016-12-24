Manipur: Curfew relaxed from Lamlong Bridge to Pangei in Imphal





Imphal: The curfew imposed in Imphal district earlier was relaxed on Saturday from 6 am to 5 pm. The state authorities announced that curfew will be uplifted in the area ranging from Lamlong Bridge to Pangei in Imphal.

#ManipurBlockade Curfew from Lamlong bridge to Pangei area in Imphal relaxed from 6 am-5 pm pic.twitter.com/3m3cr2H077 — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

The local women protested the Naga blockade with a general strike in the capital city of Manipur which turned ugly as the consequential violence ended in the torching of 22 vehicles.

A curfew was imposed with immediate effect in both Imphal east and Imphal west.

Internet services were also suspended in the trouble-prone area.