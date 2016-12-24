Manipur: Curfew relaxed from Lamlong Bridge to Pangei in Imphal
By
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 12:13
First Published |
Imphal, Manipur, curfew, Imphal East, Imphal West, Nagaland, Naga blockade, Lamlong Bridge, Pangei

A curfew was imposed with immediate effect in both Imphal east and Imphal west.



Imphal: The curfew imposed in Imphal district earlier was relaxed on Saturday from 6 am to 5 pm. The state authorities announced that curfew will be uplifted in the area ranging from Lamlong Bridge to Pangei in Imphal.

 

 

The local women protested the Naga blockade with a general strike in the capital city of Manipur which turned ugly as the consequential violence ended in the torching of 22 vehicles.

A curfew was imposed with immediate effect in both Imphal east and Imphal west.

Internet services were also suspended in the trouble-prone area.

 

 

Tags:
Imphal, Manipur, Curfew, Imphal East, Imphal West, Nagaland, Naga blockade, Lamlong Bridge, Pangei
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 