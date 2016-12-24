Do not politicise army, paramilitary forces: Kiren Rijiju's message to Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh protesting against deployment of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) without informing state the government that accompany Income Tax (I-T) officials during raids amid the demonetisation drive in the country, Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that she should not politicise the army or paramilitary forces.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, MoS Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “One thing which I have observed is that some political leaders are trying to create political issues which are totally unnecessary. In this case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has raised this issue for public consumption.”

Reverting back at Mamata's charge, Rijiju said, “Centre paramilitary forces are used whenever it is felt necessary, after all, we are here to ensure that the internal security of the nation is maintained.”

This is not to intimidate anyone or for political gain. They are used to ensure that law and order is maintained in the nation. It is totally unnecessary to create an issue out of this.”

Hitting back at Mamata Banerjee over this issue, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh said, “She (Mamata) loves to dream that PM Modi or the Central government want to throw her out or want to kill her by making her aircraft crash, through a Army coup or by using paramilitary forces which are shielding I-T officials during raids. But the reality is that she is unnerved and has become rattled after demonetisation.

Earlier, attacking the Centre over its demonetisation move, Bengal CM had said that a lot of people have lost their livelihood.

The Bengal Chief Minister compared Income Tax (I-T) officials with the ‘Gabbar Singh’ (A negative character from the Bollywood blockbuster ‘Sholay’) and said, “Suddenly Gabbar Singh may turn up, this is the state of the nation.”