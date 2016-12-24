Facebook LIVE suicide attempt: Girl was fed up of being beaten by neighbours

New Delhi: A 23-year-old girl hailing from Moradabad recently uploaded a very disturbing video of her committing suicide. The girl posted a LIVE video on Facebook saying that she was going to commit suicide because everything was going wrong in her life. In the video, blood could easily be seen coming out from her wrists.

After her friends and relatives saw the live video, the landlord of the house where she has been living was informed who intervened and saved her.

The girl in the video lives in Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. The girl is a student of journalism and interning with a company here. Her husband works in the transportation business in Rampur.

When asked the reason behind such drastic step, she claimed that she was fed up of being harassed and being beaten up by neighbours for coming home late in the evening.

Following the harassment by neighbours, she approached police to file a complaint but police didn't come to her rescue.

The girl uploaded the video on Facebook on Saturday. It showed a dupatta hanging from the fan in her room. The video went viral and friends rushed to police to stop her from committing suicide.

Commenting on the incident, Katgahar police station circle officer Vijay Kumar said, "Police went to her house and found out that she was at loggerheads with tenants living in the same building over the issue of her coming home late".

"The girl was taken to the police station and her statement was recorded. Her parents who live in Sambhal were also informed,” he added.