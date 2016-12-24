Democracy being killed by BJP, says Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 14:01
Democracy being killed by BJP: Sanjay Nirupam

New Delhi: Firing cannons on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Mumbai president Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday tweeted that democracy had been killed as policemen in large numbers have been deployed outside his house to stop Nirupam from protesting against PM Modi.
 
The Congress Mumbai president took to his twitter handle and tweeted, "Democracy being killed. Policemen in huge numbers outside my house. Why? Coz we had planned to protest against @narendramodi today on #Notebandi".
Before, PM Modi's visit to Maharastra to inaugurate the new campus of National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) in Raigad, Nirupam had said that Congress wants to ask few questions to the Prime Minister in the form of silent protest using placards. 
 
 
Sanjay Nirupam further said that he simply wanted to ask PM Modi, using placards, that how much money did he take from Birla and Sahara and also why no probe is taking place in the matter.
 
Previously, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had alleged that PM Modi took bribe from Sahara and Birla.   
 
