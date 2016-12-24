Caught on camera: Rs 5 lakh looted from ATM cash van in Delhi's Pandav Nagar area

New Delh: A shocking CCTV footage of an ATM Cash van with Rs 5 lakh, which was looted on December 19 in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar area, has surfaced now.

The incident happened at around 2:30 pm when the Brinks Security cash van had come to refill an SBI ATM on Patparganj Road. A group of 3 men on a Pulsor bike attacked the Cash van's guard when he was going to refill the ATM.

According to the CCTV footage, one of the robbers who was wearing a cap and scarf, snatched the bag filled with cash in new currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000. The guard also tried to retaliate at the robbers but they managed to escape. The entire incident took place within minutes and in the presence of a heavy crowd.

It has been 4 days since the then, but the police have not been able to nab the robbers. However, the investigation in the case is on and the police is trying to identify the robbers with the help of the CCTV footage.