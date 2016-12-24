Man killed in Tripura BSF firing
By
| Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 14:37
First Published |
BSF Firing, BSF troopers, India-Bangladesh Border, Suspect, Smuggler, Agartala, Tripura

A Muslim man was killed when BSF troopers opened fire suspecting him to be a smuggler

Agartala: A Muslim man was killed when BSF troopers, while on patrol along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, opened fire suspecting him to be a smuggler police said here on Saturday.

"Araber Rahman, 38, was killed in Border Security Force firing at Balerdepha village (under Sipahijala district) late Friday night," police spokesman Uttam Kumar Bhowmik said.

Bhowmik said that the BSF told the police that during patrolling against cattle smuggling, they opened fire killing the man on the spot.

"Family members of the victim have denied the BSF allegations and lodged a complaint with the police against the para-military troopers. They said he was innocent," the police official said.

Tags:
BSF Firing, BSF troopers, India-Bangladesh border, suspect, Smuggler, Agartala, Tripura
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
 