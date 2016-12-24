Mother of 15-year-old gang rape victim shot at in Jamia Nagar, Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, a woman whose daughter was allegedly gang-raped by four men over a period of six months, was shot at in South Delhi's Jamia Nagar of Friday morning.

The tragic incident took place at around 8:45 am when the 47-year-old mother of the rape victim was on her way to a hospital with her daughter. As per sources present at the time of the incident, four men, including a local builder against whom the teenager alleged rape, could be involved in the crime.

The 47-year-old mother is currently undergoing a treatment at All India Institute of Medial Sciences (AIIMS).

Further disclosing the incident DCP (southeast) Romil Baniya said, "In Friday’s incident, the men who fired at the woman are not known and could be anybody. It is a matter of investigation to find out if the accused of these two cases are connected in anyway.”

Baniya further added that one of the four accused has been identified and also raids are being conducted at their possible hideouts.

Post the incident, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal paid a visit to the victim at AIIMS. Consoling the victim, Maliwal said that panel will set up a committee to look into the incident.

DCW chief said, "It is very shocking that in the capital of this country a 15-year girl was gang-raped and then the accused in this case had the audacity to attack her again after 10-15 days of the incident. Apparently, he shot at her but the bullet hit the mother, who is the only person supporting the victim in the case.”

As per police reports, the 15-year-old rape victim was three weeks pregnant and broke the news to her mother in the second week of December.

The victim is a Class 9 student at a government school. She reportedly met the builder through her classmate, who is a common friend. The accused had made her MMS and had started blackmailing her.