PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 3,600 crore Shivaji memorial in Mumbai

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday performed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial, in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai.

The Rs 3600 crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Mumbai is situated around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive. The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the middle of Arabian Sea pic.twitter.com/j6mk8s5yMH — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016 PM Narendra Modi onboard a ship also performed 'Jal Pujan' for the memorial. Along with the Prime Minister, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the ceremony. Mumbai: PM Narendra Modi reaches Girgaum Chowpatty, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maha CM also present #ShivajiMemorial pic.twitter.com/48RsZGyHiC — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016 #WATCH PM Narendra Modi onboard a hovercraft performs Jal Pujan for Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/debHkcLRgE — ANI (@ANI_news) December 24, 2016

Speaking about the greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, PM Modi's earlier today had tweeted saying, " Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a torchbearer of courage, bravery and good governance. Shiv Smarak is a fitting tribute to him and his greatness."

The Prime Minister will also go to the Bandra Kurla Complex and perform the ground breaking ritual for the mega-infrastructure project, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, two new Mumbai Metro lines and elevated road corridors.

Aimed at reducing congestion in suburban trains, among the two new Metro routes, one will be having a stretch of 23 km between DN Nagar to Mankhurd corridor and the other will be of 32 km linking the Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 corridor.

In the evening, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Pune and lay the foundation stone for the proposed Pune Metro railway project.

