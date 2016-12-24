After I-T raids, former Tamil Nadu chief secretary admitted to hospital

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao, who is under Income Tax scanner, was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pains, said hospital officials.

Rao was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) here.

Rao's residence and office was raided by Income Tax officials on December 21 and the search only concluded on the next day.

Tax officials also raided the premises of Rao's son Vivek Papisetty and those connected with the duo.

Rao was admitted to hospital even as IT department was expected to summon him for questioning.

It has already summoned Rao's son for questioning.