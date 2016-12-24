Gurugram to host Digidhan Mela
Gurugram: Haryana will organise the first national-level 'Digidhan Mela' to promote digital methods of payment in Gurugram, an official said on Saturday.
 
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate the event in the presence of Union Ministers Anant Kumar Geete and Rao Inderjeet Singh.
 
The day-long fest will be organised on December 26 in Tau Devi Lal stadium here in Sector 38 on Sohna road. 
 
There will be stalls for daily use products, including fruits, vegetables and groceries, which will accept payments only through cashless modes. Fertilisers, seeds and pesticides for farmers will also be available.
 
There will be stalls for opening bank accounts and Adhar enrolment.
 
"There will be quiz, painting, rangoli, slogan writing competitions and winners will get cash prizes directly in their accounts," the official said.
 
