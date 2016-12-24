Aam Aadmi Party accuses Centre of harassing its donors

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the central government of "misusing" institutional machinery to harass its donors and challenged both the Congress and the BJP to disclose details of the donations received by them at Jantar Mantar along with the AAP.

Party leader Raghav Chadha told reporters here that many AAP donors, whose names were earlier displayed on the party website, complained of being summoned by the Income Tax Department.

"They told us that the Income Tax Department asked them one question and issued one threat. They were asked why they gave donations to the AAP. Then they were threatened if they do so in future, they won't be spared," Chadha said.

He added that due to this harassment of AAP's donors, the party had now temporarily removed the list of donors from its website.

The AAP leader also challenged the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presidents to publicly disclose details of their donations at Jantar Mantar.

"Let people decide which political party contests elections with clean money and which party contests with black money," he said.

Chadha added that 70 to 80 per cent of the donations received by the Congress and the BJP come in cash from undisclosed sources while all of AAP's donations come through banking channels.