Detailled security cover in Delhi on Christmas

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements including deployment of adequate security personnel at all the churches in the national capital for Christmas.

The Delhi police has sought the assistance of paramilitary forces also for providing security cover to over 250 churches across the city.

"All the churches across the national capital have been provided with security cover. The entire force has been tasked for the purpose. The focus will be more on the big churches where the assembly of people will be larger," Joint Commissioner of Police Dependra Pathak told IANS.

Pathak said that besides deployment of around 150 police personnel in the churches, patrolling squads, Quick Response Teams (QRTs), emergency response vehicles, metal detector devices and sniffer dog squads will be kept on standby. Plainclothes officers have also been deployed.

"We will also deploy additional police force by 5 p.m. and round the clock monitoring of CCTVs is being done," added Pathak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajender Meena told IANS that two battalions of paramilitary forces including the Sashastra Seema Bal, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Reserve Police Force have been deployed as part of security measures.

"Besides the paramilitary, two additional companies of police will be provided during the evening hours to keep a tab on security cover," said Meena.

The police have made special arrangements for big churches where large gatherings are expected.

Sacred Heart Cathedral and Free Church (CNI) located in Connaught Place, Centenary Methodist Church at Lodhi Road, St. Mary's Orthodox Cathedral at Patparganj, Green Park Free Church, St.Paul's Church at Parade Road, St. Teresa's Church at Pushp Vihar are some of the churches where a large congregation is expected to gather.

Deputy Secretary General of Catholic Bishops Conference of India, Father Joseph Chinnayan expressed satisfaction over the security cover.

"Last year we spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about the security cover. He had promised to fulfil it," Chinnayan told IANS.

However, an IANS correspondent, during a visit to the Free Church at Sansad Marg, found the church to be without any security cover.