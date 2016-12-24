Registration fee for Pakistani Hindus as Indian citizens reduced from Rs 15,000 to Rs 100
Hindus migrating from borders into India will be able to register with Rs 100 for citizenship | Representational picture

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a big relief for the Hindus and other minority community people from the neighbouring countries, the home ministry has reduced the registration fee from Rs 15,000 to Rs 100.

The home ministry said that the new rules will be applicable to minority communities- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians- from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and living in India on long term visa.

According to the new rules, the minority members form the neighbouring countries will have register themselves and take an oath of allegiance as an Indian citizen in front of Sub-Divisional Magistrate, in case of absence of Collector, Deputy Commissioner or District Magistrate.

The rules also say that the minority community people from countries other than Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, will have to pay Rs 10, 000 as the registration fee.

 

