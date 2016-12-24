Kejriwal govt did nothing for contractual workers in Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday said the AAP govt did not do anything for the contractual workers employed in various government departments in the national capital.

"Kejriwal government has been in power for almost two years now but he has made no effort for regularisation of contractual employees," BJP's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said.

"In fact Kejriwal government which is beset with an authoritarian Tughlaqi approach has repeatedly threatened staff raising their bonafide demand," the BJP leader who also holds the northeast constituency of Delhi, said.

"From DANICS officers to guest teachers, all have been threatened by the Kejriwal government time and again," he said.

Tiwari's remarks came after Delhi' Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said guest teachers working in Delhi government schools had "broken his heart" by raising slogans against him and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi government's function to thank the teaching community.

On Wednesday, hundreds of guest teachers created a ruckus outside Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town and even blocked the Ring Road leading to the stadium where the event was organised.

"In a circular issued early this year to the Municipal Corporations the Kejriwal government had directed the Municipal Commissioners to remove all contractual employees with them," Tiwari alleged.

Tiwari said that "over 70 per cent of contractual employees with the civic bodies are sanitation workers who are the backbone of Delhi's sanitation system".

Tiwari also said that if needed the BJP will launch an agitation for their regularisation.