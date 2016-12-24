Builder accused in gang rape case held: Delhi Police

New Delhi: A day after the mother of a gang rape victim was shot by unidentified youth, Delhi Police on Saturday said it has arrested a builder, who was prime accused in the case, from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

"Sajid Khan, the prime accused of rape case, was absconding after the registration of rape case. Six raids were made by police teams. He was traced and arrested in Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh on Friday night and was brought to Delhi," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Romil Banniya.

Khan confessed to being involved in the crime, said Banniya, adding he was being interrogated for identifying the other three accused even as some suspects have been identified and their possible hideouts are being raided.

The builder was also being questioned to find if he was involved in sending the unidentified boy, who on Friday morning shot the victim's mother when she was on her way to hospital, along with her daughter, the rape victim, in Jamia Nagar area of south Delhi.

The woman was admitted in Safdurjung Hospital, according to police.

After the crime came to light, a case of gang rape was registered against four persons, including Khan, on December 12.

According to police, the sexual assault on the 15-year-old class 9 student first took place in July when Khan, whom she had met through a classmate, raped the victim in his flat.

Khan also made an MMS clip of the sexual assault. Later, three or four of Khan's associates also raped the victim in various flats located in south Delhi.

The victim was three months pregnant when her mother registered a complaint against Khan and his associates with the help of local NGOs.