Shivpal Yadav revokes expulsion of UP legislator thrown out by UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: In an indication of of hostilities returning within the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP), its state unit President Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday revoked Biswa legislator Rampal Yadav's expulsion.

Rampal was expelled from the party by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in April when the latter was the state SP chief following complaints of encroachment on government land in the state capital.

In a statement here, Shivpal said the party had considered the MLA's expulsion and decided to take him back in the party fold.

Not only was the MLA expelled, but an alleged illegal construction raised by him was razed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA).

In the melee that ensued, supporters of Rampal Yadav engaged in a scuffle with the LDA squad. One of his supporters even brandished a pistol at a senior LDA official.

Rampal along with his relatives and supporters was arrested and expelled from the Samajwadi Party.