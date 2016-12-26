Govt planning ordinance to impose penalty for holding banned notes
New Delhi: The government is planning an order to impose penalties on anyone possessing the banned Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes beyond December 30.
 
Under this new law, possessing, transferring or receiving an amount of over Rs. 10,000 in banned 500 and 1,000-rupee notes will be a punishable offence.
 
 
Though there is no official confirmation on the move, sources said penalties may be imposed after December 30.
 
On November 8, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.
 
He said demonetisation is the first step to curb black money and corruption.
 
“Demonetisation is an attempt to unearth black money, which have been accumulated in the country in the past seven decades,” PM said.
 
