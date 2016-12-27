102 more villages electrified till December last week: Union Power Ministry

New Delhi: A total of 102 villages in eight states were electrified under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna in the week ended December 25, the government said on Monday.

"Of these electrified villages, 17 are in Assam, 29 in Jharkhand, 30 in Odisha, 10 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Manipur, 9 in Bihar and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," said a statement issued here by the Union Power Ministry.

A total of 11,429 villages across the country have been electrified till date, it said.

Of the remaining 7,023 villages, 3,775 are to be electrified through grid, 2,502 through off-grid solutions necessitated by geographical barriers, 48 by the state governments, while 698 villages are uninhabited, the statement added.