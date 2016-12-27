PM Modi to launch 900 km Char Dham Highway Development programme in Dehradun today

Dehradun: In an attempt to boost better infrastructure in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 900 km Chardham Highway Development programme in Dehradun today.

The Chardham project includes developing 900 km of National Highways in Uttarakhand at a total cost of Rs 12,000 crore and work for 17 projects worth Rs 3,000 crore has already been sanctioned and tendered.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, all security arrangements are being beefed up. PM Modi will arrive at Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airport and from there he will head to an event where he will lay the foundation stone for the "all-weather road" for the 'Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna'.

The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — making the pilgrimage to these centres safer, faster and more convenient.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, said state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt.

"The entire length of the highways will be two-laned with paved shoulder and with a minimum width of 10 metres. There will be tunnels, bypasses, bridges, subways and viaducts to prevent traffic bottlenecks," said the statement.

"A team of experts have been engaged to identify zones prone to landslides, and environment friendly techniques are being incorporated in the design to make these zones safer."

According to the statement, wayside amenities and public facilities will be constructed all along the Chardham route, including parking spaces and helipad for emergency evacuation.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address a public rally at the city's Parade ground.

(With inputs from IANS)