Jet Airways plane skids off runway in Goa; 15 injured

Panaji: A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways plane on Tuesday slipped from the runway at Dabolim airport, Goa while taking off; there were no major casualties reported.

As per reports, Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 from Goa to Mumbai (GOI – BOM) was scheduled to fly this morning with 154 guests on board along with 7 other crew members. While aligning for takeoff, the plane veered off the HANSA runway, spun around 360 degrees and injured at least 15 passengers. The passengers were evacuated from the plane and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Also Read: Goa slashes VAT on petrol by 6%

In their efforts to alleviate the problems caused by the accident, Indian Navy said that the Goa runway has been made operational and flights will be accepted throughout the day to make up for the lost time.

After the initial announcement of airport to be shutdown till 12:30 pm, authorities said that the runway will be usable by 9 am.

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries,being taken fr treatment aftr Jet Airways flight 9W2374 skidded off runway at Goa airport pic.twitter.com/bMHZbhPL5M — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

“All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process. Medical assistance is being coordinated to those injured by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities,” Jet Airways said in a statement.

Jet Airways also said, "The airline is making alternate travel arrangements for its guests to/from Goa in order to minimize inconvenience. Airline is planning to deploy wide-body B777 with capacity of 346 to facilitate travel of its guests between Mumbai and Goa. We're closely working with the local airport authorities to resume normal operations."

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started inspections into the mishap while the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the accident.

#WATCH: Passengers, who were injured after Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight skidded off runway at Goa airport, being taken for treatment pic.twitter.com/JUWYRpFe1r — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

(Further details awaited...)