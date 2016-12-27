Indrani Mukerjea steps out of jail for a day to perform her father's last rites

Mumbai: The prime accuse of Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukerjea on Tuesday stepped out of jail for a day after a Special CBI Court allowed her to perform her father's last rites.

Earlier, the CBI court denied Indrani a leave for a fortnight and she was allowed to leave the jail for only a day with full police escort. As soon as the news of her father's demise reached her she submitted a plea to court to allow her to perform her father's last rites in Guwahati.

Mumbai: Indrani Mukerjea, who is out of jail for a day, performs last rites rituals of her father pic.twitter.com/COzg44DTeB — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

The CBI had opposed her plea for interim bail saying that it might influence the witnesses and she might try to escape from custody.

Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, the other accused in the Sheena Bora murder case also sought permission to travel to Bengaluru to attend the wedding of his niece but was also denied.

Indrani Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015 for allegedly murdering her daughter Sheena Bora.