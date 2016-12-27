Jet Airways Goa mishap: Passengers share their shocking experience
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 16:27
Panaji: A Jet Airways plane skidded off the runway at Dabolim airport, Goa on Tuesday while take off, injuring more than a dozen passengers on board.

The passengers who witnessed the shocking incident shared their experience. One of them who got his knee wounded said that while trying to deboard the spinning plane, they fell into a pit and got injured.

 

 

While another passenger, who was still in shock, managed to share her 'scary' experience. She said that the lights in the plane started blinking and chaos erupted among the passengers when they saw some fire inside the airplane.

 

 

One outraged passenger said that they are making it look like it was nothing but it was a terrible accident. The engine exploded and people could've died.

Another one also blasted the airport authorities saying there was nobody on the spot for assistance even after 20-25 minutes of the incident.

 

 

Abhishek, who was on the Jet Airways flight as well, was amused by the handling of the issue by airport authorities.

 

 

 

The injured passengers are currently under medical care while the unhurt were safely evacuated from the plane.

 

 

 

 

