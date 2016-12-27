Jet Airways Goa mishap: Passengers share their shocking experience

Panaji: A Jet Airways plane skidded off the runway at Dabolim airport, Goa on Tuesday while take off, injuring more than a dozen passengers on board.

The passengers who witnessed the shocking incident shared their experience. One of them who got his knee wounded said that while trying to deboard the spinning plane, they fell into a pit and got injured.

When we were getting down, we fell into a pit & got injured: Passenger, who was on board Jet Airways flight that skidded off runway in Goa

While another passenger, who was still in shock, managed to share her 'scary' experience. She said that the lights in the plane started blinking and chaos erupted among the passengers when they saw some fire inside the airplane.

Lights started blinking& suddenly we see fire &everybody getting up to run for life;luckily it happened on the ground: Jet Airways passenger

One outraged passenger said that they are making it look like it was nothing but it was a terrible accident. The engine exploded and people could've died.

Another one also blasted the airport authorities saying there was nobody on the spot for assistance even after 20-25 minutes of the incident.

After incident took place,there was no one till 20-25 minutes;After that we saw some cars,they too took around 10 mins-Jet Airways passenger

Abhishek, who was on the Jet Airways flight as well, was amused by the handling of the issue by airport authorities.

Situation was critical; nobody is helping, authority is not giving answers; Don't know what to do: Abhishek, Jet Airways passenger

The injured passengers are currently under medical care while the unhurt were safely evacuated from the plane.