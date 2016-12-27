Narrow escape for Indigo-SpiceJet passengers at IGI airport, Delhi

New Delhi: After Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 on Tuesday avoided a major accident by skidding off the runway of Dabolim airport, Goa while take off, another scary incident of plane mishap was reported from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in New Delhi.

As per reports, two Indigo and SpiceJet aircrafts came face-to-face on the runway of the national capital’s IGI airport. The terrifying incident happened when the Indigo flight was moving towards taxiway after landing while the Spice Jet flight came in front for takeoff.

"An Indigo flight 6C-729 which was coming from Lucknow to Delhi with 176 passengers on board, post-landing on the taxi way saw a SpiceJet aircraft in front of it," said Indigo spokesperson Ajay Jesra.

"The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and the matter has been reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)," Jesra said.

According to officials, the DGCA has ordered a probe into the incident.