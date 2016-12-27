P Rama Mohana Rao says his life is in danger; claims he is still Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary P Rama Mohana Rao addressed media on Tuesday over the Income Tax (I-T) raids that were conducted at his residence recently.

Rama Mohana began by thanking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi for supporting his cause.

The former Chief Secretary blasted the I-T raids saying, “CRPF entered my house, they did not have any search warrant against me. The search warrant had the name of my son. They have found nothing. No incriminating documents have been found, and there is no secret chamber in my house; it is actually a store room.”

Rao claimed to have the ‘panchnama’ of what the Income Tax Department found in his house, saying, “I want to tell what has been found in my house; have received the 'panchnama'. They found Rs 1,12,320 in my house, gold that belongs to my wife and daughter, silver articles and ornaments of gold around 20-25 kg.”

Retaliating to his removal from the Chief Secretary position of Tamil Nadu, Rao said that he was under house arrest and called the raid an unconstitutional assault on him. “Isn't this unconstitutional assault? Where's the state govt? With whose permission did the CRPF get to enter my house? If they wanted to search my house, they could have transferred me. How much time does it take for a Chief Minister to transfer a Chief Secretary?”

“If madam (Jayalalithaa) had been alive, would this happened to Tamil Nadu? What about people's security? At gun point CRPF entered my house; they entered my son's house at gun point. Why did they do? I may be a big hurdle for many,” he said.

The former TN Chief Secretary went on to say, “I am being targeted; I have fear, my life is in danger. I'm going to the people's court.”

“I was the chief secretary and I am the chief secretary of Tamil Nadu. They have no guts to serve me with the copy of transfer order,” an aggravated Rao said.

Further clearing his alleged links with Shekhar Reddy, who was raided of more than Rs 100 crore and huge amount of gold by I-T, “I have no links with Shekar Reddy. I have nothing to do with him. He has nothing to do with any government business.”

Reacting on the former Chief Secretary's press conference, DMK's MK Stalin took a dig at Rao's claims and said, "Although IT comes under Centre, they have their own officials; such searches have been conducted in past."