Meerut woman approaches PMO after she finds 100 cr in her Jan-Dhan account

Ghaziabad: A woman working in the packaging department of a factory in Meerut, was shell shocked when her Jan-Dhan account was credited with almost Rs 100 crore on Monday.

Her zero balance account, opened in 2015 was expected to have Rs.600 but on 18 December but she was amazed to see the mind boggling numbers her bank account was showing.

Unable to accept it, she asked the person standing next to her in the queue to cross check the numbers and he too confirmed the same amount.

She went to another ATM of YES Bank nearby and found her account showing the same balance again.

The women reportedly, sought the PMO's intervention after bank officials kept on stalling her by asking her show up after some time.

In the complaint to the PMO, sent by her husband Ziledar Singh, Sheetal Yadav said she maintained a Jan-Dhan account in Sharda road branch of the State Bank of India (SBI). On December 18, she went to draw money from the ATM of ICICI Bank near their house and was shocked to see that her account stood at Rs 99,99,99,394.

The staff neglected her whenever she tried to visit her bank as they advised her to come after a day when the branch manager is likely to assist her in rectifying the matter.

She was sent back the day after as well.

Her husband Singh , who works in a transformer manufacturing company said that his wife draws a salary of Rs 5000 a month. Singh further asked an educated person to draft an email to the PMO.

"We have posted a mail on December 26 to the PMO to help us in solving our problem from where about Rs 100 crore came into the account where the maximum limit of deposit is restricted to Rs 50,000 only," he said, showing the ATM slips and bank passbook to the media.