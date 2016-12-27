External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demands Aryan back with his parents

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday demanded that five-year-old Aryan, who was taken from his parents by the Norwegian Child Welfare Department (NCWD) over allegations of abuse, be returned to parents.

"We want restoration of Aryan to his natural parents. This is our firm stand and Indian Ambassador will convey this to the Norwegian authorities," Swaraj said in a series of tweets.

"Our Ambassador in Norway is meeting the Norwegian authorities today (Tuesday) regarding Aryan," she said.

"I refuse to accept that foster parents can take better care of the child than the natural parents. The foster parents are totally ignorant of the Indian culture and our food habits," she added.

Aryan was taken into custody by the NCWD on December 13, from his kindergarten school in Oslo.