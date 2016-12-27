BSP Supremo Mayawati blasts Centre; says BJP maligning her party’s name

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Supremo Mayawati on Tuesday hit out at the Centre while addressing the media in Lucknow. This came a day after Enforcement Directorate conducted a probe in the bank account of her brother and BSP's account.

While talking to media the BSP Supremo accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of misusing the state machinery to malign the name of her party. She said, “BJP is misusing the state machinery to malign the name of BSP party.”

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mayawati demanded that he should make public the deposits made by the BJP during the 10 months prior to the November 8 decision of demonetising Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currency notes.

The BSP Chief said that the money deposited in the bank account are party funds. "We have deposited the money collected as party funds honestly in the bank account, no wrongdoings," Mayawati said.

"The BJP and other parties have also deposited money in their accounts but those are not being discussed," Mayawati.

"The channels and newspapers that are managed by the BJP have increased the amount of the deposited money," said the BSP leader.

"In my yesterday's press conference where I claimed that the prospective alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress in Uttar Pradesh will only be sealed after the approval of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shaken BJP.

I want to say that my brother who earns a living running a small business also deposited money in the bank account as per I-T norms," said Mayawati.

“If more decisions like demonetisation are taken up by the Modi govt we can easily win the UP Polls,” Mayawati said.