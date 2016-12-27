PM Modi inaugurates Char Dham highway development programme in Dehradun

Dehradun: In a major boost to the infrastructure in the hill state of Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a 900 km Char Dham Highway Development programme in Dehradun. The project of the cost is being estimated around Rs 12,000 crore.

The project will provide road connectivity to the 'Chardhams' — four religeous Hindu sites in the state is expected to be completed by the end by 2020.

Uttarakhand: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Char Dham highway development programme in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/nJJD82xMtL

"The upgradation to two-lane with paved shoulder of National Highways to provide connectivity to Chardham from Rishikesh leading to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath including Tanakpur-Pithoragarh section is targeted for completion by 2020," Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highway Mansuk L. Mandaviya said.

"Some of the new alignments, bypasses, tunnels, viaducts are proposed to avoid landslide prone areas, sinking zones to improve the safety of road users," said Mandaviya.

The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — making journey to these centres safer, faster and more convenient, said he statement.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt had said.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: Cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%, says PM Modi

According to the statement, wayside amenities and public facilities will be constructed all along the Char Dham route, including parking spaces and helipad for emergency evacuation.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address a public rally at the city's Parade ground.

Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial, in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai.

The Rs 3600 crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Mumbai is situated around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive.

(With inputs from IANS)