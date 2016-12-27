PM Modi calls himself 'watchman' of the nation at Parivartan Rally in Dehradun

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed BJP's Parivartan Rally, soon after he inaugurated a 900 km Char Dham Highway Development programme in Dehradun. The cost of the project is being estimated at around Rs 12,000 crore.

Speaking at the party's Parivartan rally, the Prime Minister said, "The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods. I can clearly see that Uttarakhand cannot wait any longer for the development."

Thanking the people for attending the rally, PM said, "You have overwhelmed me; I can see so many people and I am happy that women have joined this rally in large numbers."

PM Modi while hitting out at the Congress over One Rank One Pension (OROP) said, "My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands."

"In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans," PM Modi added.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at the Parivartan Rally in Dehradun

* Char Dham project offers employment opportunities for the people of Uttarakhand. * Tourism is the biggest asset of Uttarakhand. If facilities are provided, then which family in the country would not want to come here? * My government took the initiative and said that we will electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified.

* The inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods.

* I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP and rest will also be disbursed at the earliest.

* We were clear that from Day 1, our Jawans must get their due; we said OROP will be a reality.

* I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption.

* We had said that corrupt ppl will be punished and now this is happening; This is a 'Safai Abhiyaan' and people of India have helped me.

* In one stroke fake notes, terrorism, human trafficking, drug mafia were dealt with after demonetisation announcement on November 8.

* Hasty conception of schemes may be able to give short term political gains but the gains for people will be limited.

* I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath,Badrinath yatra, you will remember this Govt& Nitin ji like Shravan is remembered.

In a major boost to the infrastructure in the hill state of Uttarakhand, the Char Dham project will provide road connectivity to the 'Chardhams' — four religeous Hindu sites in the state is expected to be completed by the end by 2020.

The project aims at improving the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — making journey to these centres safer, faster and more convenient, said he statement.

The road once constructed will ensure round-the-year, hassle free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt had said.

Also Read: Mann Ki Baat: Cashless transactions across the country have increased by 200-300%, says PM Modi

According to the statement, wayside amenities and public facilities will be constructed all along the Char Dham route, including parking spaces and helipad for emergency evacuation.

Later in the day, PM Modi will also address a public rally at the city's Parade ground.

Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the foundation-laying ceremony of the Chhatrapati Shivaji memorial, in the Arabian Sea, Mumbai.

The Rs 3600 crore Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Mumbai is situated around 1.5 km from Mumbai shoreline at Marine Drive.

(With inputs from IANS)