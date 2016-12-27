Here are the details of the 'panchanama' of ex-TN CS Rama Mohana Rao

Chennai: In an interesting development to the Rama Mohana Rao row, NewsX managed to get their hands on the ‘panchanama’ that has the details of the findings of the I-T raid that was conducted by the Income Tax Department in his residence last week.

NewsX exclusively disclosed the details in the search warrant that was used by the I-T department to conduct a raid at Rao’s place.

Here are some of the details mentioned in the ‘panchanama’:

The warrant had no mention of the former Chief Secretary’s name.

It was issued in the name of Prem Kumar, Shekhar Reddy, Vivek Papisetti (son of Rama Mohana Rao) and others.

It was issued on 21/12/2016 under Section132 of the Income Tax act by the Madras Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax.

There were orders to search Chamber of Chief Secretary in the main Secretariat building, Chennai

The list of inventories that was found in the raid by I-T officials included envelopes sealed by school, HDFC Chittor branch annexure, two mobile phones, gold chain, gold worth Rs 40,000-50,000; 20-25 kg of silver in ornaments and two tickets to Madras race course.

There were no other documents.

Although it may not be the only copy of the warrant and through this document Rao cannot be held liable, but one thing that it apparently proves is the connection between Shekhar Reddy and P Rama Mohana Rao.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu had addressed media and blasted the government for the I-T raid and rebuffing his links with Shekhar Reddy.