Swaraj India accuses AAP of lacking courage to debate political funding

New Delhi: Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not accepting the open debate challenge on political funding, newly formed political party, Swaraj India, on Tuesday said the ruling party in Delhi did not have the democratic spirit or courage to do so.

Swaraj India said it was not surprised to see the AAP running away from the debate as they had done it in the past too when Prashant Bhushan invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a public debate on the issue of Jan Lokpal.

"We had raised five specific questions to the AAP on its shady practices in party funding and invited them for a public debate. It is unfortunate that the party after coming to power doesn't have the democratic spirit or courage to answer straight questions related to its own political funding," Swaraj India spokesperson Anupam told IANS.

Anupam said "shady political funding" was the main source of black money and corruption in India.

Swaraj India has announced it would launch a campaign against all such parties.

"At our massive Halla Bol rally against black money held on December 18 at Jantar Mantar, we raised serious questions on political funding of the two major national parties, the BJP and Congress," he said.  

