Indian Navy saves the day for 161 Jet Airways passengers

Panaji: If it wasn’t for the Indian Navy’s quick strategies, the Dabolim airport incident on Tuesday could have turned into a huge disaster.

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374, carrying 154 passengers and 7 crew members, swerved off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa when it was aligning itself for the take off and injured several onboard passengers.

An Indian Navy official said, “The Navy responded within 15-20 minutes and all the passengers were evacuated safely out of the aircraft. It would have turned into a catastrophe had the Navy not acted promptly.”

"After the passengers were evacuated, the operation to rescue the aircraft started. The damage to the runway was also accessed by a team of Indian Navy and Airport Authority of India officials," he further added.

There was an initial announcement of operations to be halted at the Dabolim airport till 12:30 pm but it was later changed to 9 am.