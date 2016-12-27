Indian Navy saves the day for 161 Jet Airways passengers
By
| Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 15:36
First Published |
Indian Navy, Dabolim Airport, Goa, Jet Airways, flight 9W 7083, plane skids off runway, Indian flights, Goa flights

Indian Navy were quick to respond to the Dabolim airport mishap and evacuated all the passengers from the plane safely.

Panaji: If it wasn’t for the Indian Navy’s quick strategies, the Dabolim airport incident on Tuesday could have turned into a huge disaster.

A Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374, carrying 154 passengers and 7 crew members, swerved off the runway at Dabolim airport in Goa when it was aligning itself for the take off and injured several onboard passengers.

Also Read: Here's the latest scoop on Salman Khan's grand birthday bash with family, friends

An Indian Navy official said, “The Navy responded within 15-20 minutes and all the passengers were evacuated safely out of the aircraft. It would have turned into a catastrophe had the Navy not acted promptly.”

"After the passengers were evacuated, the operation to rescue the aircraft started. The damage to the runway was also accessed by a team of Indian Navy and Airport Authority of India officials," he further added.

There was an initial announcement of operations to be halted at the Dabolim airport till 12:30 pm but it was later changed to 9 am.

 

 

Tags:
indian navy, Dabolim airport, Goa, Jet Airways, flight 9W 7083, plane skids off runway, Indian flights, Goa flights
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        


 

 

Add new comment

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether or not you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.