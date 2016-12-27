Congress leader in Punjab booked after clash

Chandigarh: A clash between supporters of Congress leaders in Punjab's Kapurthala district led to a Congress legislator and his aides being booked by the police, officials said on Tuesday.

Congress legislator and industrialist Rana Gurjit Singh was booked by the Kapurthala police along with two others following the Sunday night clash during a party meeting in Nadala town in Kapurthala district.

The clash took place after Congress leader Kulwant Singh Babbal objected to the Congress ticket being given to Gurbinder Singh Atwal for the Bholath assembly seat.

Babbal's turban was thrown to the ground and chairs were flung by supporters of the Congress leaders in the legislator's presence.

Following a complaint by Babbal, the legislators and two others were booked for outraging religious sentiments, criminal intimidation and conspiracy, the police added.