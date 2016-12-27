Demonetisation has failed to reduce corruption: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi said that demonetisation was an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment

New Delhi: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that demonetisation has failed to reduce corruption and arrest black money laundering and instead made poor people's life "miserable".

"Demonetisation had no impact on corruption and black money. A new black market has emerged to convert black money into white," Gandhi said at a press conference that was also attended by other opposition parties like the Trinamool Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Gandhi added that demonetisation was an attack on the country's poor and had only increased unemployment.

"There is no cash with farmers, small traders and labourers," he added.

