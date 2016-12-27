Chennai HC to hear plea seeking probe into Jayalalithaa's death on Wednesday

New Delhi: Chennai High Court will hear the plea seeking to investigate into the death of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister JJayalalithaa on Wednesday.

The petition was filed by AIADMK cadre seeking 3-member bench to investigate the death.

Jayalalithaa breathed her last at Apollo Hospitals on December 5 after she was admitted on September 22 following fever and dehydration.

Last week, a Public interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court by a Chennai-based NGO Telugu raised doubt over the circumstances in which Jayalalithaa died.