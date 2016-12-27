In an effort to go cashless, PM Modi has become faceless: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Continuing her attack on Prime Minster Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the move has destroyed the federal structure of the country and all opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme to fight the country’s ‘biggest scam’.

“DeMonetisation is a mega scam, biggest one after independence. All opposition parties will make a common minimum agenda programme to fight it,’’ Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Taking a jibe at PM’s ache din promise, Mamata said people are troubled by Modi’s decision and it has only sent the country 20 years back in time.

‘’Modi ji said we will have ache din... Is this what he meant by ache din? People are troubled. He has destroyed the banking system,’’ the Bengal chief minister said.

Mamata was speaking at a press conference along with the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Further sharpening her attack on Modi, Mamata said, ‘’in an effort to go cashless, the PM has become faceless’’.

“They do whatever they feel like, federal structure totally destroyed. It is not emergency, it is super emergency,’’ the Bengal CM added.

On November 8, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes.