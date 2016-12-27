Govt cancels FCRA licences of 20,000 NGOs for incomplete documentation

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday cancelled the license of 20,000 non-government organisations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), after they failed to provide proper documentation.

The Union Ministry put out a list of all NGOs that failed to honour the deadline and said only 13,000 NGOs are now legally valid in the country now.

ALSO READ: NHRC notice over draconian approach on renewal of FCRA licence to NGOs

The Civil Society members, however, condemned the Union government's move to reject the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) renewal applications of NGOs. The members alleged that the government was using FCRA "as a tool of repression".

"The state is following a systematic and sustained agenda of suppressing those very dissenting voices that have consistently challenged the system. The current FCRA registration refusals are the most immediate example of this escalating problem, whereby the government maligns and criminalises those very organisations and individuals that stand for human rights and liberal values," read a statement.